Namibia: HIV Patients Exposed to Covid-19

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

At least 100 patients may have been exposed to a confirmed coronavirus case, a health worker at the ARV clinic at Swakopmund said.

The clinic was closed on Monday after the health worker was confirmed Covid-19 positive, resulting in the 11 other staff members being quarantined.

A nurse, who declined to be identified, informed The Namibian on Monday that the other staff, which includes five nurses, four health assistants and two cleaners, were also tested.

Most of the staff are quarantined at the Swakopmund bungalows, while some, who do not live alone, are self-quarantined at their homes.

According to the nurse, the 60-year-old health worker lives at Walvis Bay, and commutes to and from Swakopmund for work every day.

This has raised concern among the staff, as Walvis Bay is the epicentre of Namibia's Covid-19 outbreak, and there were calls that patients from Walvis be treated separately from those coming from Swakopmund. This, however, did not include the health worker from the harbour town.

Over the past two weeks, she started displaying symptoms of Covid-19, which included coughing. She said she also felt sick, and she was immediately referred to a private doctor.

"The problem is during these two weeks she was working with patients and the staff. She is a people's person, so she was always busy helping," the nurse said. "She must have been in contact with at least 100 patients who are vulnerable and needed ARVs."

Last weekend, the health worker tested positive for Covid-19.

"Now the clinic is closed, and they first have to disinfect and find other staff while the rest of us are awaiting our test results. I cannot understand why they keep quiet about this," the nurse said.

"We health workers understand if our health is at risk because of patients; but patients' health should not be put at risk because of us."

Erongo health director Anna Jonas and the region's chief medical officer Dr Amir Shaker could not be reached for comment.

Governor Neville Andre, who also leads the region's Covid-19 emergency response mechanism, confirmed the facility was closed for disinfection and that contact tracing had started.

"We are getting challenges with people in the community who are being contacted to go into quarantine but they are not cooperating. This is risky and it might trigger community infections.

"We need to help one another and get tested so that we minimise community infections before they spread rapidly," Andre said on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.