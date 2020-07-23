Namibia: ECB Rejects Windhoek Tariff Hike Proposal

The Electricity Control Board has turned down a proposal by the City of Windhoek to increase the cost of electricity to its customers by 2%.

The board's chief executive officer, Foibe Namene, confirmed this to The Namibian on Thursday.

The Windhoek municipality last month filed an application with the ECB to increase electricity tariffs by 2%.

One of the primary reasons the city gave for the proposed increase was to generate revenue to finance its operations under the electricity department - including the procurement of service vehicles and equipment.