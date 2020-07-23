Namibia: ECB Rejects Windhoek Tariff Hike Proposal

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

The Electricity Control Board has turned down a proposal by the City of Windhoek to increase the cost of electricity to its customers by 2%.

The board's chief executive officer, Foibe Namene, confirmed this to The Namibian on Thursday.

The Windhoek municipality last month filed an application with the ECB to increase electricity tariffs by 2%.

One of the primary reasons the city gave for the proposed increase was to generate revenue to finance its operations under the electricity department - including the procurement of service vehicles and equipment.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.