Namibia: Esau Loses Bail Bid ... As Court Links Him to Fishrot Spoils

It was highly unlikely that former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau was unaware of the direct benefit his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi enjoyed from the allocation of fishing quotas to companies at the centre of the Fishrot scandal.

This is the opinion of a magistrate who turned down the bail application of Esau and Hatuikulipi yesterday.

Delivering his ruling at the end of the two men's bail hearing in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, magistrate Duard Kesslau made some damning findings on the evidence presented to him.

He noted that Esau and Hatuikulipi are facing serious charges involving public funds and huge amounts of money, unlike ever experienced in any criminal matter before Namibia's courts.

Said Kesslau: "When examining documentation, at first glance everything appears to be above board and in accordance with memos and minutes, parties act according to the law, but when you take a step or two back and look at the bigger picture the question has to be asked: Was this robbery in broad daylight?"

He continued that the evidence before him suggested both cases in which Esau and Hatuikulipi are charged appear to have been initiated and orchestrated by Esau and former justice minister and attorney general Sacky Shanghala.

"Laws were amended if needed, agreements made, companies registered, [with] frequent name changes of entities and movements of monies between them," Kesslau recounted.

There was an obvious family link between Esau (62) and Hatuikulipi (39) which cannot be ignored, and Hatuikulipi was in turn linked to his cousin and now co-accused James Hatuikulipi, who is linked to Ricardo Gustavo, who was a colleague of his at the company Investec Asset Management Namibia, Kesslau noted.

"Logic dictates that cannot be all a coincidence," he commented.

All of the men named, including Shanghala, have been charged with counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal.

Kesslau also said it appeared much of the state's case would rest on the evidence of Icelandic whistleblower Johannes Stefansson, and it was clear from the cross-examination of defence lawyer Richard Metcalfe during the bail hearing that it would be argued that Stefansson was a drug addict who embezzled money from his former employer, the Samherji group of fishing companies, and who should have also been charged in the Fishrot case.

However, the magistrate added, much of the version Stefansson has given of the events that led to the arrest of the accused in the Fishrot cases appear to be corroborated by documents, other witness statements and the flow of money.

He also said the accused all played a role in the scheme over which they have been charged - starting with Esau, who used his position as fisheries minister to corruptly allocate quotas to the company Namgomar Pesca Namibia under a fisheries agreement between Namibia and Angola and to the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia.

Also, Esau initiated changes in laws when needed, with the assistance of Shanghala, so that the fisheries minister could allocated quotas to Fishcor without the state-owned company being a fishing right holder, Kesslau recounted.

He added that Hatuikulipi after his wedding to Esau's daughter in 2011 started to accumulate immovable properties valued at more than N$40 million while helping to set up fishing joint ventures between Namibian fishing quota holders and Samherji.

It was unlikely that Hatuikulipi bumped into Samherji directors by accident and that vast amounts of money were paid to him simply for consultation or linking Samherji to joint venture partners, and also highly unlikely that Esau was unaware of the direct benefit his son-in-law was enjoying from the allocation of quotas to Namgomar and Fishcor, Kesslau said.

He further commented that Esau's explanation of his and his wife's ownership of a 20-hectare plot of land at Otjiwarongo can safely be rejected as false.

Metcalfe told the court that according to Esau he did not know the plot of land was registered as the property of a close corporation in which he and his wife are the only partners.

The court heard that the plot of land was bought for N$1,7 million at the end of 2017 with money that came from an account of the law firm De Klerk, Horn & Coetzee Incorporated after the firm had received a payment of N$10 million from the Samherji subsidiary Mermaria Seafood.

Kesslau said this transaction linked Esau with money fraudulently channelled from fishing quotas supposedly allocated to Fishcor for "government objectives".

Hatuikulipi received huge amounts of money from Samherji's business with Namgomar and the use of the Fishcor quotas, "which through his entities was also moved to some of the co-accused without any explanation", the magistrate added. "It appears he played a vital role in disguising and distributing the funds."

He concluded that there is a strong case against Esau and Hatuikulipi, and it would not be in the public interest or the interest of the administration of justice to grant bail to them.