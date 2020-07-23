Namibia: Erongo Wants Final Exams Delayed

Grade 11 and 12 pupils from public and private schools at Walvis Bay are asking for an extension or postponement of exams to late December or early 2021.

This academic year, pupils at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis areas attended school for two months before the region was put under lockdown in March.

The pupils feel they need additional time to adequately prepare for exams. Erongo region has more than 1 000 Grade 11 and 12 pupils.

Celine de Klerk, a pupil at De Duine Secondary School says they want an extension of the academic year to ensure that all the pupils are well prepared.

According to her, the extension will give the ministry enough time to fully think of a plan that would accommodate every Namibian pupil.

"Since the Erongo region has not completed the 2020 syllabus, extending the academic year will not affect the government but benefit the children. If exams are extended it will give us enough to make up for the time that we lost. This is only four months we are asking for," said De Kerk

The pull-and-push approach to open schools in the restricted areas of Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis is giving the pupils no peace of mind. They raised concerns such as being under pressure which affects them mentally and emotionally as the Grade 12s are also expected to sit for their English oral examination in September.

According to Amber Somses, a pupil at Duinesig High School, the emotional effects are a result of increasing numbers of parents in isolation facilities as a result of Covid-19 as well as loss of income due to high retrenchments.

"We should not forget that there are children in isolation facilities and this also affects them. One of the pupils whose parent is in isolation told me that they are alone at home and they are worried whether the parents will come out of isolation alive,"

Also from the same school, Letifa Brendel accused the education ministry of not following proper protocols when it introduced learning through self-study materials and televised lessons.

"The response fell short because the pupils were not prepared for a self-study approach and lack of technical support to facilitate the process. This is where we speak of the consultation of pupils as well as teachers," said Brendel.

In support of the pupils' stance, John Neporo of Namibia National Teachers' Union (Nantu) in Erongo region, proposed that should the academic year go ahead, pupils and teachers should be put in a quarantine facility to avoid Covid-19 exposure.

"We are not in support of the resumption of face-to-face classes at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis.

This is because the number of cases are increasing exponentially on a daily basis. It is not safe for all stakeholders involved. The biggest problem at Walvis Bay is community infection," says Pricilla Shongola of Kuisebmond Secondary School.

Nantu national leadership is expected to pronounce themselves on the way forward soon.

The pupils and the Nantu representative shared their concern with Walvis Bay constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge on Monday.