Namibia: Funding Crisis Hits Marginalised Students

A STUDENT from a marginalised community has dropped out of university because the government failed to pay her monthly allowance.

Margret Nekongo who was studying for a diploma in adult education and lifelong learning at the University of Namibia says she quit because funds from the government have been delayed for more than six months and she had no financial "support from back home".

Nekongo is part of a group of disgruntled students who are funded through the education support programme for marginalised communities under the Office of the Vice President.

Under this programme, the government has been providing support to students from marginalised communities such as the Ovatue, Ovatjimba and San, since 2005.

This support comes as monthly allowances, mainly meant to cover daily expenses and accommodation, as well as tuition and non-tuition fees.

The beneficiaries of the programme have, however, been complaining about the slow processing of these payments over the past few years.

Nekongo, who is originally from Tsumkwe, told The Namibian yesterday she was unable to continue her studies for the final year because she struggled to get transport to Unam and to buy food.

Nekongo, who was in her second year, dropped out from Unam last year.

She initially enrolled in 2016 and took a gap year in 2017 because of the same problem, she said.

"I dropped out and came back home to look for a job because the government's allowance was really not reliable. I was the only one from my house to go for further studies in Windhoek and with the city life, it was difficult for me to cope. You could not ask for salt or anything from your neighbour. When you don't have it, you just don't have. I failed," Nekongo said.

Three other marginalised students who spoke on condition of anonymity said they feel neglected by the government and were also contemplating dropping out like Nekongo.

"I am at the edge to drop out because I don't get financial support from my parents. It is difficult to continue with school because the payments have been delayed since October last year. It is very difficult to buy food, pay for transport and other expenses without that support," said one of the students.

The student said their desperate situation was exacerbated by the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year after institutions of higher learning moved most of their courses online.

"You cannot deprive students of support because they failed but you are reluctant to provide them with food and study materials when they need them, and when we fail, they disqualify us from the programme. How do they expect us to come to classes hungry?" the student complained.

This situation, according to another beneficiary, was also affecting graduates.

The student said the non-payment of tuition fees by the government graduates not get jobs.

This is coupled with the fact that institutions such as Unam and the Namibia University of Science and Technology prevent students from registering for the next semester if they owe a significant amounts in tuition fees, the student said.

Esther Lusepani, gender equality and social welfare executive director said the ministry was aware of the plight of the marginalised students.

She said the delay in the payment of tuition fees and other student allowances was caused by an internal review the ministry is undertaking to establish the total number of beneficiaries and whether they were indeed marginalised.

This was because there were allegations that non-marginalised persons were corruptly placed on the list of beneficiaries and have since been paid money under false pretexts.

In future, Lusepani said, the ministry will transfer this responsibility to the National Students Financial Assistance Fund.

The deputy minister for marginalised communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo, yesterday said he had requested about N$25 million from the finance ministry to solve this problem.

/Ui/o/oo said he has instructed the executive director to start screening the beneficiaries on the list to ensure that the government was paying money for marginalised students and not imposters.