Zimbabwe: Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to Lose Vehicles

23 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance MPs recently expelled from parliament have to endure the double humiliation of losing their membership to the esteemed house and vehicles acquired through parliament's vehicle loan scheme.

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe recently recalled 21 legislators who were elected 2018 under Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

This was after she had been granted interim leadership of the MDC which split same year following a leadership wrangle between Chamisa and Khupe.

Khupe went on to expel MPs who did not recognise her authority within the party.

As if their expulsion was not enough to worry about, the MPs will now have to surrender the vehicles or settle the remainder of their loans from their own pockets.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said this in an interview with state media.

"Members who have been recalled from Parliament have an option to fully pay for their vehicles or surrender them to Parliament. If they surrender them, they will have to pay any differences between the valuation of the vehicle.

"As required by the law we have already written to affected MPs to make a decision on the matter. We are simply guided by the law on this," he said.

Recently expelled Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu is among former legislators supposed to settle their indebtedness to parliament.

