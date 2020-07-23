Tunisia: Ihf Men's Handball World Championship 2021 - Draw On September 5, Tunisia in Pot 2

Tunis/Tunisia — The group draw for the preliminary round of the IHF Men's Handball World Championship Egypt-2021 will be held on September 5, the International Handball Federation (IHF) announced.

Ahead of this draw, the IHF announced the four pots.

The Tunisian team, vice-champion of the last African Championship, is in the second pot along with Egypt, African champions, Argentina, Austria, Hungary, Algeria, Qatar and Belarus.

The event which will bring together 32 teams for the first time, will take place in Egypt January 13-31, 2021.

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the main round, which will be played in four groups of six teams.

The two top selections from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Composition of the 4 pots:

Pot 1: Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Norway, Slovenia, Germany, Portugal,

Sweden

Pot 2: Egypt, Argentina, Austria, Hungary, Tunisia, Algeria, Qatar, Belarus

Pot 3: Iceland, Brazil, Uruguay, Czech Republic, France, South Korea, Japan, Bahrain

Pot 4: Angola, Cape Verde, Morocco, South America 4, DR Congo, South America 4, DR Congo, South America 4, DR Congo. North 1, Russia.