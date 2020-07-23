Ethiopia: History in the Making - Ethiopians Rise to New Height Achieving Self-Financed GERD First Filling

23 July 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

- A rare confluence of fast-paced Dam construction, unprecedented rainfall

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Ethiopians yesterday on the completion of first phase water impoundment at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) describing the achievement as the embalm of present generation in accomplishing grand projects.

Ethiopia has demonstrated the soundness of its argument that the GERD does not pose harm to downstream countries as the impoundment goes without reducing the water flowing to Sudan and Egypt, said the premier.

In this regard, he expressed hope that the people of the world would understand Ethiopian's resolve to climb to the next height.

"We have no intention of harming both Sudan and Egypt in the process of the construction and operation."

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

