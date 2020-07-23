Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Regrets the Death of the United Nations Police Sector Leader in Kinshasa

press release

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) learned with great sadness of the passing away of the leader of the Kinshasa United Nations Police (UNPOL) sector, Police chief Superintendent Yaou Diaouga. He died of a heart attack on Friday 17, 2020, after attending the morning working meeting.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of MONUSCO, Leila Zerrougui, paid tribute to the departed, commending his commitment and dedication to the cause of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The head of the Police component, General Awale Abdounasir for his part, regrets the loss "of a great officer, humble and very respectful of human values".

"Today we have just lost one of our dear brothers and experts of the Police Component, who has given of himself for the right reason and the noble values of the United Nations. I extend my sincere condolences to all the family of the Police Component, to the Nigerien Contingent and to the loved ones of our beloved late Yaou Diaouga, may his soul rest in peace and may Almighty God receive him into His eternal Garden", stated the Acting Head of the Police Component, General Wiem Chadlia Jrad Epouse Jarboui.

Police Chief Superintendent Yaou Diaouga, of Niger, was appointed to the post of Head of the Kinshasa United Nations Police Sector on 7th May 2019. Previously, he served with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTHA) from 2011 to 2013, then with MONUSCO, for his second stint, from October 2017 until his death on July 17, 2020.

With MONUSCO, he successively served in Kalemie, Kananga, Bunia, Kisangani, and then Kinshasa. Wherever he was, Diaouga left behind indelible memories. He knew how to give courage and hope to all who met him.

MONUSCO expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to the Republic of Niger. While welcoming Niger's important contribution to MONUSCO, the Mission shares the pain of the Nigerien Contingent and extends its profound sympathy to them during these difficult times.