Tunisia: Covid-19 - 35 Percent of Private Enterprises Likely to Shut Down Permanently

Tunis/Tunisia — The impact of the Coronavirus epidemic has been felt by private sector enterprises in Tunisia. 35% of the private sector enterprises in activity have stated that they are likely to close down permanently under the current conditions, reveals a study of socio-economic impact on the private sector published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to this survey conducted by phone among a panel of 2,500 private sector enterprises, 72.4% of the enterprises affirm they risk not being able to cover some of their expenses with the available funds.

When it comes to business resilience and sustainability, only 13.3% of the surveyed enterprises have a Business Continuity Plan (BCP).

The ICTs (23.0%), mechanical and electronic industries (22.2%) and miscellaneous services (20.1%) sectors are part of the Top 3 sectors which have a BCP, underlines the survey, conducted in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank group.

For 26.6% of enterprises, teleworking is the most integrated measure in the business continuity plans.

In terms of sectors, teleworking was included in 59.7% of enterprises in the new technology sector that have a business continuity plan, compared to very low proportions in the health sector and the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

"Moderately optimistic!"

When asked about their expectations and uncertainties regarding the sustainability of their activities, the enterprises with more than 5 employees say they are "moderately optimistic" for the next 3 months.

Thus, 64.8% of enterprises anticipate positive growth in the optimistic scenario. This proportion is 45.8% in the neutral scenario and 15.4% in the pessimistic scenario.

In terms of jobs, 64.2% of enterprises anticipate a positive growth in the optimistic scenario. This proportion is 37.6% in the neutral scenario and 14.4% for the pessimistic scenario.

Concerning investments, 58.8% of enterprises anticipate positive growth in the optimistic scenario. This proportion is 39.5% in the neutral scenario and 9.3% for the pessimistic scenario.

Asked about the measures taken by the government to face the crisis, less than 10% of the the surveyd enterprises said they benefited from government measures.

According to the survey, the 3 measures most requested by the respondents were tax exemptions/reductions (43.7%), direct cash injections (40.7%), and tax breaks (36.6%).