Tanzania: Breaking - Tanzania's Former President Benjamin William Mkapa Has Died

Zahur Ramji/World Economic Forum
Benjamin William Mkapa at the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 7, 2010.
24 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's former President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81 has died, President John Magufuli has announced.

Announcing the sad news on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) July 24, President Magufuli said Mr Mkapa died at a Dar eS Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.

"Mzee Benjamin William Mkapa the third President of Tanzania has died at a Dar es Salaam hospital where he was admitted" announced President Magufuli.

"I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa, more information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more" said Dr Magufuli in brief television statement.

Mkapa was the third president to lead Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.