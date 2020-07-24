Tanzania: Optimism High As Yst Marks 10th Anniversary

YOUNG Scientists Tanzania (YST) is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the YST- Science for Development Programme in Tanzania, this year.

From the beginning, when the project was launched, the first exhibition was held in 2011, YST embraced mobile and digital technology to actively involve students and teachers in remote learning and research from every region in Tanzania.

Over the last 10 years, YST has developed an extensive mobile logistics network to reach schools in all regions and to facilitate the involvement of students in the project from even the remotest school throughout the country.

YST Co-founder, Dr Gozibert Kamugisha said this year on our 10th Anniversary, YST faced many challenges posed by the global Covid-19 pandemic, which changed some arrangements of the exhibition.

"However, the groundwork and foundations using mobile technology that we had put in place over the last 10 years ensured that YST 2020, could go ahead despite many challenges faced by school closures, travel restrictions and social distancing due to the pandemic," he explained.

He added that several innovative strategies were applied to restructure and deliver YST 2020 to mitigate these challenges. Also, thanks to the YST team that this year, the Outreach and Mentoring programme were able to go ahead.

"The YST Team thanks the Government of Tanzania and all the Sponsors who have supported and partnered with us since 2011, we hope the sponsorship will continue in the future as YST is transforming Tanzania using Science and Technology," said Dr Kamugisha.

Project manager for YST, Mr Nabil Karatela said that, because of the impending Covid-19 pandemic, we started our Science Outreach to all regions in early January this year.

"We also had an earlier closing date for project applications this year on 13th March as opposed to 31st May as in previous years, due to this foresight, it meant we were able to hold our Exhibition and Awards Ceremony this year, even when the pandemic turned the world upside down."

He further said, they had introduced the concept of remote and digital gathering of research, data and information to the students back in 2011, YST 2020 was able to progress smoothly.

Moreover, as project research progressed from early January onwards, the students digitally forwarded any queries or research data to the YST Science Advisors and Regional Coordinators. He explained that mentoring or advice was checked and the YST team liaised with the teacher and Regional Coordinators.

This method of communicating and transferring data, requesting information and sending draft poster templates to schools worked smoothly as teachers and students had become used to electronic communication over the last 10 years.

This year, YST also introduced some innovative changes in the categories awards to reflect the focus of the student's research and the challenges they face in their environment. YST has introduced three new categories.

For 2020, YST has introduced a new Climate Change and Environmental Sciences category whereby Concern Worldwide is championing this new category. The head of active citizenship, Mr Michael Doorly said Concern Worldwide have been proud sponsors of YST since 2011.

"We are delighted to champion the new category which focuses on Climate Change and the Environmental Sciences. We look forward to the outcomes of this important research in YST 2020," he added. The second new category introduced this year is the Agriculture Sciences Category.

YST believed that it was important to introduce Agriculture as a stand-alone category to reflect the desire and passion of the students to research and find solutions on how Tanzania can become a food secure country.

Director General for Tanzania Commission for Science & Technology Dr Amos Nungu, said COSTECH is championing the category, and is proud to support YST from the very beginning. The third new category is Technology & Computer Sciences Category and Songas Ltd. is sponsoring this.

"Songas Ltd is delighted to be sponsoring this new category with its emphasis on Technology and Computer Sciences," explained Anael Samuel, managing director of Songas Ltd. "We are proud to have been sponsoring the YST since 2012 and we wish them every success in the decades ahead," Samuel added.

The Institute of Physics (IP) is sponsoring champions of the Physical, Chemical and Mathematical Sciences category.

Deputy chief executive officer for the Institute of Physics (IOP) Rachel Youngman noted that they would be delighted to continue supporting their good friends in Tanzania who work to develop the best and competitive young scientists.

Director of corporate affairs for Vodacom Tanzania Foundation, Ms Rosalynn Mworia, said this year Vodacom will be championing the Social Sciences category and they will be happy to support YST as it is focusing on remote digital learning and it embraces mobile technology.

The Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF) has also joined the initiative to support the YST, in the Biological Sciences Category.

"The Innovative Fund has been supporting the YST since 2015 and we are delighted to be supporting and championing the Biological Sciences Category on this, their 10th Anniversary," said country director for Human Development Innovation Fund Joseph Manikariza.

YST has also received the support of several silver sponsors who are Speedy Print, First Car Rental, and Realising Education for Development, University of Dar es Salaam, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences and National Institute for Medical Research.

"Thanks to the Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF) who are the main sponsors of YST 2020. KJF have been with us since 2012 and their support has been pivotal to the success of this project," said Dr Kamugisha. In 2019, YST inaugurated the Hatim Karimjee Perpetual Memorial Award as a tribute to the Late Hatim Karimjee and in recognition of his support and sponsorship of YST.

For his part, YST Co-founder Joseph Clowry said much of the success of the YST model relates to the work being done on the ground, over the years, in the YST regional clusters and the training of the regional coordinators.

"The Regional Coordinators (all professional science teachers) who volunteer their time for YST in each region to deliver the workshops with the YST Science Advisors and liaise with all the schools in their regions. He said they organise the local regional logistics associated with the outreach programme and exhibition.

The coordinators visit schools to support and encourage the students to undertake research outside the formal curriculum.

Mr Cowry added that the teachers and students are provided with a digital and hard copy of the YST project poster template, which highlights sections representing key stages in the research process: introduction, method, results, analysis, conclusions, recommendations and abstract.

"This method breaks down project work into less intimidating blocks, the system that has been developed over the last 10 years meant that YST was able to deliver this year," he said.

Director General for the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) Prof Yunus Mgaya said YST is a grass-root driven science for development movement. "This year in particular, digital technologies, mobile apps and social media played a central role in transforming the mentorship programme and allowed us to deliver YST 2020." he explained.

The YST Digital Mentoring and Judging Framework was developed which allowed research to continue and remote judging of the projects. He said their focus on digital technology over the years allowed the YST to restructure and deliver these innovations.

"YST has become the most successful National Science for Development model in Africa. I am particularly proud of the innovations involved in delivering this year's Outreach Programme, Exhibition and Awards Ceremony," said Titus Mteleka, YST government liaison officer.

YST Administrator, Ms Hadija Msafiri said YST would never have been realised without the involvement of secondary schools, teachers, regional coordinators, Volunteers and the inspiring secondary level students from all across Tanzania.