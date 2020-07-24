Nigerien University Awards Graduating Student N1 Million for Good Behavior

The Maryam Abacha American University has rewarded one of its first-class graduates of law, Maryam Damban, with N1 million for good behaviour.

Ms Damban was honoured by the president of the institution, Adamu Gwarzo, at the university's premises in Maradi, Niger on Thursday.

Mr Gwarzo also awarded the graduating student a scholarship to further her education to PhD level in the institution.

Mr Gwarzo told PREMIUM TIMES the university "does not only reward hard work but also good character".

"Maryam is of good character, brilliant and as you can see, she is a first-class graduate of law. The university awards certificate not only in education but also in character," Mr Gwarzo said.

Meanwhile, while receiving her prize, Ms Damban expressed her appreciation to the school management for honouring her.

She also expressed her appreciation to resource persons and staff of the university, whom she described as "the best teachers she ever met".

Meanwhile, Mr Gwarzo said the Maryan Abacha American University of Nigeria "will start full operations soon".

"The Maryam Abacha School of Health Technology began operation in Kaduna two years ago," Mr Gwarzo told PREMIUM TIMES.