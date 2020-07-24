Malawi: Likoma Registers Second Covid-19 Case

Likoma District has registered a second positive Covid-19 case within a week with the latest being a female health care worker .

According to Likoma District Medical Officer, Mathias Londo, a 26 year- old developed mild symptoms over the past week when she was in Mzuzu.

Londo said the new case has been advised to be in self isolation at her home.

However, Londo said 27 contacts of the first case have tested negative of the virus.

Last week, Clinton Health Institute installed GenExpert Machine to assist the district health office conduct tests for Coronavirus.

Currently, community committees have been established to conduct awareness and enforce Covid-19 preventive measures on the Island.