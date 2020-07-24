Malawi: Minister Usi Says He Is Still an Actor

23 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Dr Michael Usi, a famous local thespian, who has been trading under the moniker Manganya,has said he has not stopped acting despite having a ministerial position.

'Manganya' is a household name for Usi's role in one of the long running soapie in the country 'Tikuferanji'

The minister said he has authorization from the President Lazarus Chakwera himself to continue with acting as that is what he was doing in the first place before joining frontline politics.

"I have not stopped acting," Usi said when asked the future of his acting career.

"Soon after being appointed Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife I sat down and wrote the President (Chakwera) to ask him if this was the endof the road for me as an actor? He sent word back with a resounding 'No'. He said I can go ahead. He understands and likes arts.

"Before the ministry I was an actor and it is something that I love and it would have been hard to stop," Usi said.

He said actors are regarded as useless in society just to make people laughs but stressed, they have a bigger impact on society.

He disclosed that he is working on episodes to address the novel pandemic Covid-19 with his usual actress and wife in movies Mai Sikono.

"You will soon be seeing me on television with Mai Sikono," the actor-cum-politician said.

Usi is also vice-president of UTM Party.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

