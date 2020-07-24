Malawi: DPP's Mzomera Freed On Court Bail

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has been freed on court bail.

The Mzuzu resident magistrate court granted Ngwira the bail just hours after he handed himself at the station.

The self proclaimed reverend and other party officials face multiple criminal charges officials for allegedly inciting violence at an MCP rally in 2016.

DPP's Deputy National Director of Programs Joe Thomas Nyirongo and three others were arrested on Thursday last week.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Peter Kandulu, ordered the accused to pay a bail bond of K200 thousand each and bring a blood relation surety in form of witness with K500 thousand each.

According to Kandulu the suspects are required to report to Northern Region Police headquarters every Monday.

Lawyer representing the accused Christon Gh'ambi said the trial will proceed on August 21 as the state is continuing parading witnesses.