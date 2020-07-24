Tanzania: 15 Phone Company Agents Arraigned for Fraud

FIFTEEN Tigo, Vodacom, Halotel and Airtel mobile phone companies' agents and freelancers providing services to the public in Morogoro Region have appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with several counts relating to defrauding customers millions of shillings.

They are Said Sevenjari, alias Dangote, Hassan Njalatango, Philbert Ngatunga, Octavian Lekalewa, Francis Mhombera, Moses Mhindi, Rashid Mshamu, Emmanuel Assey, Menadi Said, Dotto Likumbai, Abdallah Mingoi, Athuman Tojo, Onesmo Ngajela, Michael Ngalami and Omary Mbena.

The charges against them include conspiracy to commit an offence, transmission of unsolicited electronic message, obtaining money by false pretences, publishing false information, misuse of information and failure to notify the service provider on the charges of use of sim cards.

They denied the charges before Principal Resident Magistrates Huruma Shaidi, Yusto Ruboroga and Richard Kabate as well as Senior Resident Magistrate Augustina Mmbando and Rashid Chaungu in different court chambers.

The cases were adjourned to different dates ranging from July 27, 2020 to August 6, 2020 mainly for mention pending further investigations into the matter.

All accused persons, except Mshamu and Assey, were granted bail on different bail conditions, notably, obtaining two reliable sureties. However, none of them met the set conditions and were taken to remand.

Prosecution team led by Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon and State Attorneys Jacqueline Nyantory, Batilda Mushi, Adolf Ulaya and Janeth Magoho informed the court that investigations into the matter are at advanced stages.

The prosecution alleged that on diverse dates between January 1 and June 15, 2020 at various places within Kilombero District in Morogoro Region, all accused persons conspired to commit an offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

It is alleged that within the same period at Ifakara area in Kilombero District, with intent to defraud, Ngalami, Said, Likumbai, Mingoi, Mshamu, Sevenjari, Njalatango, Ngatunga, Lekalewa, Mhomberwa and Mhindi initiated the transmission of various unsolicited electronic messages.

Such messages, according to the prosecution, relate to someone in the public being sent a message through Airtel money or M-Pesa that a certain amount of money has been sent to him/her and he/she should check the new balance in personal mobile money accounts.

The same accused persons are alleged to have published such messages in the form of a text message through a computer system of Airtel money with intent to deceive customers, while knowing that it was false.

It is alleged that within the same period and places in Morogoro Region, Ngalami, Mbena, Said, Mshamu, Assey, Sevenjari, Lekalewa and Ngatuga obtained a total of 16,828,016/- through different mobile numbers from various people.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons falsely pretended that such money was mistakenly sent to those people and that they were required to send the money back to them.

The court heard further that within the same period at Ifakara area, Mbena, Tojo, Ngajela and Assey, being agents of the mobile phone service companies, allegedly misused their clients' information by selling them sim cards biometrically registered in other people's National Identity Cards.

It is alleged that within the same period and place in Morogoro Region, Ngalami, Said, Likumbai, Migoi, Mshamu, Assey, Sevenjari, Njalatango, Ngatunga, Lekalewa and Mhombera used sim cards of different numbers which are not registered in their names without reporting to the service providers.