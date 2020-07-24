Tanzania: Police Officer Testifies in Murder Case of Four People

DETECTIVE Corporal (Cpl) Justin of the anti-robbery squad has told the High Court that two people were killed on the same night and he was assigned to investigate the killings.

Cpl Justin, who testified as PW2 in a murder case, told High Court Judge Sam Rumanyika that on March 9, 2015 at 9:30pm he was instructed to go to Kitendaguro Ward, a few kilometres from Bukoba Town, where a man, identified as Herman Gridi, was killed by unknown people.

He told the Court that as detectives were examining the body, he received another call and rushed to Kanoni Hamlet, where he found another dead body.

He further told the Court that on November 1, 2015 four people (three men and one woman) were killed at one night in Katoma Ward.

He identified them as Kaijage John, Anastela Paschal, Emmanuel Joseph and Evodius Aloys - all from Katoma Ward in Bukoba Rural District.

"Those who were killed, most of them had their throats cut. This caused a lot of panic among Kagera residents and the killings were linked to superstitious beliefs," he said.

The defence counsel had raised an objection that made Judge Rumanyika to order for a trial within a trial and the evidence was later accepted.

The accused were identified as Aliyu Dauda Hassan (36) from Kemondo in Bukoba Rural District, Rashid Mzee Athuman (29) and Ngesela Keya Ismail (24) both from Rwamishenye Ward in Bukoba Municipal Council.

The prosecution was led by Principal State Attorney Hashim Ngole assisted by State Attorney Juma Mahona and Grey Uhagile.