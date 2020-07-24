Rwanda: Eric Nshimiyimana Set for New One-Year Contract At As Kigali

Rwanda Premier League side AS Kigali have hinted that they will offer Eric Nshimiyimana a new one-year contract as the club's head coach. The deal will end with the 2020/21 season.

Times Sport has established that his current contract expired on June 26.

Nshimiyimana, a celebrated legend for the national team Amavubi, endured a difficult 2019/20 campaign as his Nyamirambo-based outfit finished in a disappointing sixth position with 33 points, 24 behind champions APR.

"[I think] Nshimiyimana will stay on as head coach, soon we will decide and announce it formally," Francis Gasana, the AS Kigali Secretary-General, told this publication in an interview.

"An evaluation of his performance - for last season - was conducted and many members of the executive committee agreed that he deserved a new contract. We have faith in his abilities and vast experience to reach set targets for next season."

During his glittering playing career, Nshimiyimana helped APR to reach the semi-finals of the Caf Winners' Cup in 2003 and was also part of the Amavubi team that - against all odds - qualified for and competed at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Tunisia.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that contracts for assistant coach Jean de Dieu Mateso and goalkeeping coach Thomas Higiro have also run out - both earlier this month.

"We are yet to discuss contract extension of the assistant coaches," Gasana noted.

Earlier this month, the City of Kigali-sponsored side appointed Corneille Hakizimana as their new fitness and strength coach, replacing Ismael Nshutinamagara who is now based in Canada.

