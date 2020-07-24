Rwanda: Chinese Embassy Donates Facemasks to Senate

23 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Ange Iliza

The Rwandan Senate on Thursday, July 23, received facemasks from the Economic and Commercial Office of Embassy of China to Rwanda to help in efforts to prevent and contain Covid-19.

The event was held at the Parliament where 22,000 face masks were handed over to the upper chamber that was represented by Sosthene Cyitatire, Secretary General of Senate.

Cyitatire told the media that the masks will facilitate in the ongoing efforts to contain the virus. He said that the masks will be used by the chamber for the next three months.

"The masks are very important and will be useful. We will use them for at least three months and that is a long time it terms of Covid-19 prevention," he said.

The masks were delivered on behalf of the Chinese embassy by Wang Jiaxin, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy.

He emphasized that China is ready to support Rwanda's efforts to contain Covid-19 and provide assistance.

"Both countries have been working well together over the past few decades. We will continue to work together to fight against Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Wang also revealed that the second donation of China to Rwanda is on its way to Rwanda.

"China is with Rwanda in this fight. We will continue to partner with Rwanda and strengthen both countries partnership," he said.

The donation comes weeks after the First Lady of China donated medical equipment support to the First Lady of Rwanda to help combat the pandemic.

In April, Rwanda also received face masks, body temperature testers and other medical equipment.

So far, Rwanda has tested over 225, 652 tests and 1,689 of them have tested positive, 867 have recovered and 5 have died.

