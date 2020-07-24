Nigeria: NFF Won't Beg Bukayo Saka to Play for Nigeria - Pinnick

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, president Amaju Pinnick has cleared the air on the possible invitation of Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka to play for the Super Eagles as he said the federation is not going to beg the youngster to play for Nigeria.

Pinnick who made this known recently in an Instagram Live chat said there are a number of quality players doing well for the Super Eagles in his position but revealed that the door is always open for him if he desires to play for the country.

"Saka is an excellent prospect but we have other players in his position who are playing so well.

"We have talents everywhere so we won't beg people to play for Nigeria. It is about ardour and fervor. If it's their desire and they merit it, they'll be given a chance to represent Nigeria," he said.

However, London's Daily Mail in its online version reported that Nigeria is accelerating plans to snatch the wonderkid from England.

"Nigeria are prepared to fast-track the left-sided utility player into the senior set-up in the hope of persuading him to choose an international career with the Super Eagles.

"Their ploy to tempt Saka has taken a back seat in recent weeks owing to the long delay in international football due to coronavirus.

"But with national team matches due to return in September, the Nigeria Football Federation will ramp up their efforts, with Saka still to make a final decision."

The 18-year-old is emerging as a real contender to break into Gareth Southgate's squad following a string of excellent displays for his club.

He was born in England to Nigerian parents and represented England at junior level and currently plays for the Under 19 side but he is in line -- at the very least -- for a promotion to the Under 21s.

Saka has been in fine form since breaking into the Gunners first team and this season he has become a key member of Mikel Arteta's side.

The youngster has scored four goals and provided 11 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Emirates Stadium outfit in the current campaign.

However, he is yet to feature for the Three Lions which makes him still eligible to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

With Agency Report