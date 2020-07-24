Rwandan Diaspora Leader in France Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident

The vice president of the Rwandan community in France, Albert Gatera, 43, was hit by a speeding vehicle as he was jogging last Friday and he passed on later on Sunday, July 19.

In a statement announcing his sudden death, the president of the Rwandan community in France (CRF) Angélique Ingabire, expressed great sadness.

Gatera's sudden death, Ingabire noted, is tragic and leaves a big vacuum in the hearts of those who love him.

Ingabire told The New Times on Thursday that the police are still searching for the driver.

Gatera, who worked at a bank in France, leaves behind a wife and two daughters, aged 10 and 13.

The deceased's father was CRF president in the 1990s.

Among others, Ingabire described Gatera as a man who was very active in their community's activities and always took his role and responsibilities seriously.

He always gave his best for the success of the community's projects, she wrote.

