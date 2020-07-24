Nigeria: How Flood Claims 2 Lives, Destroys Houses in Gombe

Gombe — Early morning downpour last Monday claimed two lives, destroyed several houses and properties worth millions of naira in Gombe metropolis and some towns and villages of the state.

The rain, which started around 6:00am shortly after morning prayers and lasted for hours, affected several residential areas in the metropolis and washed away properties, foodstuff and domestic animals.

The heavy downpour overflowed most of the drainages across the metropolis and flooded residential areas and business premises.

Two children were reportedly killed after the room they were sleeping in caved in on them.

The downpour also swept away houses and livestock in worst hit areas like Shamaki, Jekadafari, Dawaki, Hayin Misau, Yalanguruza, BCJ, Unguwa Uku and Commercial Area in Gombe metropolis, where hundreds of houses were submerged by the flood.

According to victims and residents of the affected areas, their properties including foodstuff and domestic animals and most part of their houses were destroyed by the ravaging flood.

The rainstorm also overflowed bridges at Jekadafari, Hayin Misau and Dawaki areas, and flooded houses, rendered thousands of households homeless and washed away their properties.

According to reports, the early morning downpour also flooded houses in other local government areas in the state.

In Bojude town of Kwami LGA, over 100 houses were said to have been affected and domestic animals, worth millions of naira, perished in the flood.

The Community Leader of Bojude town, Malam Muhammad Marafa, confirmed that several houses have collapsed and hundreds of animals killed after the rainstorm that lasted for over three hours.

He said no life was lost, but a number of people have been displaced by the flood disaster.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said they have visited the affected areas and were compiling their preliminary reports.

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in a message, issued by his media aide, sympathised with the victims of the flood disaster and pledged prompt government assistance to the victims.

The governor urged the people to heed to flash flood warnings and avoid flood-prone areas as a preventive measure.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau has visited the affected areas to inspect and symphathise with the victims.

He ordered the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately move in and undertake an on the spot assessment of the level of devastation.