Zimbabwe: Police Conducting a Search At Journalist Chin'ono Home

23 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

Armed police Tuesday escorted journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to his Chisipite home in Harare to conduct a search on documents and gadgets linking the fearless scribe to alleged acts of inciting public anger against the Zanu PF led government.

The journalist was arrested Monday morning but as part of their investigations, police returned to his home the next day to look for material they felt was key to their investigations.

Chin'ono has been using his social media handles to expose high-level of corruption by government officials.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.