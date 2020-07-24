Zimbabwe: Police Conducting a Search At Journalist Chin'ono Home

Armed police Tuesday escorted journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to his Chisipite home in Harare to conduct a search on documents and gadgets linking the fearless scribe to alleged acts of inciting public anger against the Zanu PF led government.

The journalist was arrested Monday morning but as part of their investigations, police returned to his home the next day to look for material they felt was key to their investigations.

Chin'ono has been using his social media handles to expose high-level of corruption by government officials.