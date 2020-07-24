Zimbabwe: Parliament Is Playing Politics With Us - MDC Alliance

23 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

MDC Alliance Secretary-General and former Kuwadzana East legislator, Charlton Hwende has accused clerk of parliament, Kennedy Chokuda of playing politics following his announcement that all recalled opposition parliamentarians should return vehicles allocated to them or face legal action.

In an interview with 263Chat, Hwende accused Chokuda of helping MDC-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe and Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora to bring down MDC Alliance leader Chamisa, whom he said is loved by many people than them.

"Mr Chokuda is playing politics, he is being used by Mwonzora and Khupe to abuse Parliament in order to put pressure on our MPs to dump our President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. The good news is that our MPs and the struggle for Democratic Change has never been about material things or self aggrandizement," he said.

In an interview with a local newspaper, Chokuda said Parliament wrote to the recalled MDC Alliance legislators telling them to return vehicles allocated to them or face legal action.

"Members who have been recalled from Parliament have an option to fully pay for their vehicles or surrender them to Parliament. If they surrender them, they will have to pay any differences between the valuation of the vehicle."

"As required by the law, we have already written to affected MPs to make a decision on the matter. We are simply guided by the law on this," said Mr Chokuda.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

