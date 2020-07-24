Nigeria: Covid-19 - More Girls to Drop Out of School - NPC

24 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Umar Shuaibu

Kaduna — The Acting Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Eyitayo Oyetunji has said that the continued closure of schools will lead to more girls dropping out of school.

The acting chairman, who made the remark in Kaduna to commemorate the 2020 World Population Day, disclosed that COVID-19 has brought about various challenges to women and will hinder the growth of women in society.

In the text of the press conference made available to Daily Trust on Thursday, Oyetunji decried the rise of gender-based violence on women and girls, assuring of government efforts to ensure women's rights are protected.

"The lockdown imposed has made it impossible for schools to resume; therefore, more girls are likely to drop out of school. This could result in early marriage and high fertility, morbidity and maternal mortality, abortion, and low self-esteem," he said.

However, he said the government has initiated numerous programmes aimed at defying the practices that negate the right of women and girls which include the Better Education Service Delivery Programme for Results (BESDA), which aims to reduce the number of out-of-school children in 17 states of the federation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.