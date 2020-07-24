South Africa: Teams in Race Against Time to Get Oxygen to Eastern Cape Hospitals

24 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

Planners, auditors, engineers, technicians and truck drivers are in a race against time to get enough oxygen to Eastern Cape's hospitals to provide for Covid-19 patients as the province braces for a surge of infections predicted for August and September.

Demand for oxygen in Eastern Cape hospitals was expected to soar to eight times the normal levels, but with the main supplier of oxygen, Afrox, based in Port Elizabeth, teams are working around the clock to get bulk supply or cylinders to strategic points to other areas of the province.

Eastern Cape has 67,818 positive cases of coronavirus infections, 49,938 recoveries and 1,345 deaths caused by Covid-19, according to statistics released by the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

"We believe that the oxygen demand will be as high as eight times the basic demand," Professor Ian Sanne from the organisation Right to Care. With donations from USAID, Right to Care is working with teams from Wits Health and Deloitte to find solutions for Eastern Cape's oxygen problem. Sanne was part of the team of experts sent to the province by Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize to assess and strengthen the province's Covid-19 response.

Medical oxygen for Eastern Cape is produced...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

