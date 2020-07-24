South Africa: Ramaphosa Takes Tough Stance On Corruption, Schools Reclose for a Month, and Pandemic's Official Death Toll Is Cast Into Doubt

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Cyril Clarke Secondary School in Mpumalanga to monitor progress made in managing the impact and spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.

analysis

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the remaining school year. In addition, he has established a government centre to tackle Covid-19-related corruption in government. Meanwhile, the repo rate was slashed again and the country's number of excess deaths raises questions about the virus's true toll.

The Cabinet has decided that public schools will close for the next four weeks, said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening. This will be from 27 July to 24 August. However, Grades 12 and 7 are exempt.

Matrics will only have a one-week "break" between 27 July and 3 August, while Grade 7 learners will have a two-week break from 27 July to 10 August. In addition, the academic year has been extended into 2021. The National School Nutrition Programme will continue to operate during this time.

Ramaphosa said that SA had sourced financing from the African Development Bank and the New Development Bank, and is in discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

He announced the establishment of a government centre...