Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Bail Hearing Rolled Over to Friday

23 July 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono who was arrested on Monday appeared before Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna today who remanded him in custody to Friday for the continuation of his bail hearing.

Chin'ono is being charged with contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with Section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which relates to incitement to commit public violence.

During the bail hearing, Chin'ono's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa registered complaints against the police included the illegal nature of the arrest as noted by the violent manner in which it was effected as evidenced by the broken glass from the sliding door (at his home).

Mtetwa also complained against the failure by the arresting officers to identify themselves. as well as delay in informing him of the charges that were being laid against him.

The State represented by Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi opposed bail on the grounds that the accused had connections with foreign people raisingly his likelihood to abscond and that he is likely to interfere with investigations and destroy evidence.

Mabhaudi also stated that Chin'ono's release would endanger the safety of the public as he has been calling upon the people to demonstrate, petition or gather during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The matter was postponed to tomorrow for the continuation of the bail hearing.

