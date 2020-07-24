Zimbabwe: Companies Donate Towards Covid-19 Fight in Manicaland

More companies have come forward with assistance meant to equip various institutions in Manicaland with the necessary tools to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

Old Mutual, Coca-cola company, National Aids Council and Red Cross Society on Tuesday donated PPEs worth millions of dollars to the provincial quarantine centres, the Victoria Chitepo provincial hospital, Zororai Old People's Home, Chengetai orphanage, Rukariro rehabilitation centre and Nzeve- Deaf centre.

Accepting the donations, Minister of State for Manicaland and the Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce chairperson Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba commended the gesture by the corporates and quasi-Government institutions, which she said would go a long way in the fight against Covid-19.

"Covid-19 is real. Many lives have been lost in the developed world and that is an indicator that we should not relax here in Africa and in Manicaland in particular," she said.

She said 45 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Manicaland and there was need to minimise local transmissions as much as possible. Old Mutual made a donation of PPE to the provincial hospital and also registered 8000 health workers for free life insurance in the event of untimely death due to Covid-19.

Cabs acting regional manager Mr Arthur Nyazika said the donation was part of second phase of sponsorship put towards the fight against the pandemic.

NAC provincial manager Mr Evos Makoni said Covid-19 had the potential to reverse the gains recorded in the response to HIV and overall socio-economic development.

"Our participation was also predicated on the fears that people living with HIV would be affected more by Covid-19 given their already compromised immunity. To mitigate these fears, we deployed our systems and structures to play a pivotal role in the response to Covid-19," he said.

He said the PPE worth almost $1 million would go a long way to protect health workers across the province against the disease. Mutare Bottling Company acting managing director Mr Cosmas Munakeni said the donation by the Coca-cola foundation of US$100 000 would be directed towards the four homes for the vulnerable.

Zimbabwe Red Cross society also presented 600 blankets for quarantine facilities in the province, liquid soap, hand sanitisers and face masks for Zororai old people's home, Chengetai orphanage, Rukariro rehabilitation centre and Nzeve- Deaf centre.

"Our old people are more vulnerable to the corona virus because of their old age and other underlying conditions they may have so it prudent that we work with Coca-cola foundation focusing on those vulnerable groups," said Mr Golden Mukwecheni, Zimbabwe Red Cross Society provincial manager.