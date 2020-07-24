Somalia: Government Allocates U.S.$500k to Help Flood Victims in Lower Shabelle

23 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The government of Somalia on Wednesday announced $500,000 to help thousands of victims affected by floods in the Lower Shabelle region.

In the worst-hit Afgoye town, the floods have caused mass displacement, shortages of food and clean water.

Many families have been displaced as a result of heavy rains in Lower Shabelle which caused the River Shabelle to burst its banks causing flooding.

Flooding has already forced some families to evacuate their houses in Afgoye neighborhoods alongside the river Shabelle.

The finance ministry was directed by prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire to dispatch the funding for the purchase of humanitarian supplies to assist the affected citizens as soon as possible.

Ibrahim Adan Ali Najah, lowe Shabelle governor told Dalsan TV they are working on how to reach the affected people.

"We are working on how we can reach the affected people," Najah said the Lowe Shabelle governor.

"I am badly affected by the floods I moved my family to a rented house after my house was destroyed," said a resident.

Yesterday president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo called on the citizen in the country to unite in helping the people affected by floods and also assured the residents of Afgoye in Lower Shabelle that the government was taking action to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the floods.

