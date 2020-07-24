Eritrea: Contribution to Bolster National Fund

Asmara — Contribution by nationals inside the country and abroad to bolster the National Fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing.

According to report, St. Joseph kindergarten contributed 6 thousand and 144 Nakfa, St. Gabriel kindergarten 4 thousand and 821 Nakfa, Oreolini kindergarten 3 thousand 494 Nakfa cooperative association of St. Michel 3 thousand Nakfa, Riesi Adi cooperative association in Keren 3 thousand Nakfa, Abune Aregawi cooperative association in Barentu 3 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, cooperative associations, small businesses and individuals in the Gash Barka and Central regions contributed a total of 19 thousand and 400 Nakfa.

In related news, at a ceremony conducted in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day, Eritrean nationals in Sweden contributed additional 17 thousand and 760 Kroner, PFDJ group in Hudiksvall 1 thousand and 100 Kroner and individuals that organized a commemorative event in connection with Martyrs Day 8 thousand and 400 Kroner.