Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

23 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Ten patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today in Adibara Quarantine Center, Gash Barka Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned from Sudan recently.

On the other hand, 34 patients who had been receiving necessary medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and were released from these facilities today.

This brings the number of recovered patients to 189.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is 261.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 July 2020

