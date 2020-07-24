Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor in Court

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, has been remanded in custody until tomorrow for his bail application.

He appeared before Magistrate Bianca Makwande.

Gomba was picked by police on Monday night on charges related to land scams. Head of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) Mr Thabani Mpofu said Gomba's related land scams that have rocked the city.

In some of the charges, he is being jointly charged with other top council officials who have already been arrested. Harare has seen a batch of officials, two at the top director level, arrested.

The charges emanate from allegations that 150 stands were created in Kuwadzana from open spaces and sold for private gain, along with more stands in other areas. There are further allegations that police officers ranging in rank from constable to assistant commissioner, and a chief public prosecutor, did not push forward with investigations and prosecutions of some of the suspects and were paid off with stands in Westlea.

The police officers and public prosecutor have since been arrested and appeared in court. City of Harare officials arrested over the last few weeks and have appeared in court on corruption charges include the housing director Addmore Nhekairo, who is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office that arises from his approval of the Westlea stands allocation.

He was denied bail on Monday.

Acting human resources director Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye, with other co-accused, also appeared in court and were denied bail. They were allegedly involved in the Kuwadzana land scam, prejudicing council of US$1 141 779.

Dzehonye is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office while Marara is facing a fraud charge along with Aaron Tayerera, the acting chief clerical officer.

Marara and Tayerera are charged with fraudulently selling council land in Strathaven for US$20 900 to an unsuspecting land seeker and pocketing the money.

The court refused bail citing significant risks that Marara and co-accused Tayerera would abscond and that Nhekairo would likely interfere with a crucial prosecution witness.