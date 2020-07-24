Liberia: Rep. Fallah Leads CDC's Primary With 559 Votes

-Says To Reclaim Montserrado County Requires Man With Spines

Montserrado County electoral district five Representative Thomas Fallah Wednesday July 22, 2020 took the first lead in CDC's primary for the senatorial seat in the county.

The governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) commenced the primary for would be candidate on its ticket on Wednesday in Montserrado County Electoral district one, in Careysburg.

Three aspirants are currently battling to represent the CDC in Montserrado County in the impending December 8, 2020 senatorial elections.

They include Rep. Thomas P. Fallah, Samuel Worzie and Ishmael Sheriff. The total of 1,500 delegates were expected to participate in the primary, but only 715 delegates turned out.

In the first primary in District one, Rep. Fallah got 559 votes, Samuel Worzie 28 votes, Ishmael Sheriff got 12 votes and invalid votes 116.

Speaking prior to the commencement of the primary, the Chairman of the Primaries Organizing Committee, Jefferson Tamba Koijee rallied 'cedicians' to hold together and work in the interest of the party.

According to Koijee, the mistake made in previous election that brought Senator Darius Dillon to the Liberian Senate shouldn't be made.

He thanked the delegates and said the interest of the party remains supreme.

Mayor Koijee assured partisans of a transparent and credible primaries across the country under his watch as chairperson of the primary.

For his part, Rep. Thomas Fallah said the battle in reclaiming Montserrado County is not easy and as such, it doesn't require inexperienced individuals who hadn't even won community chairmanship.

According to him, he is a battle tested guy who understands the political terrains in reclaiming the county.

"We need men with spines for this battle because it's not for joke. CDC must win and I am the driving force," Rep. Fallah said.

Also speaking, Samuel Worzie called on cedicians to avoid voting Rep. Thomas Fallah who he said is on the move for his retirement job.

Worzie said the party needs new breeds of leaders to lead it at the Liberian Legislature.

For Ishmael Sheriff, he said cedicians should know that he is best suited, well prepared to take the party to the senatorial elections and bring the needed victory envisioned.

However, all aspirants said the interest of the party remains supreme and they will accept whatever comes out of the primary.

According to them, what matters is for the party to reclaim Montserrado County from the opposition community.

