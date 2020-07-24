Kenya: If Wishes Were Horses...gilgil Footballers Would Certainly Ride On Them

When it comes to sports, the dusty Gilgil township in Nakuru County is best known for the game of polo more than football which is regarded as the number one sport in Kenya. And for a good reason.

Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil lights up the town whenever the "game of kings" matches are lined up and the upper echelons of society ride their horses wearing white jodhpurs and breeches, knee-high riding boots, polo shirts with whip in hand.

At the well maintained grounds, the skillful riders enjoy the adrenaline bursts as they delicately balance on horseback and swing the mallet aiming to hit the ball towards the desired goal post.

Some of the people of means who are members of the Manyatta Polo Club include Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his sons, Kemoi and Kigen.

Manyatta Polo Club stands in sharp contrast to what it means to develop a modern sporting facility in comparison to the Gilgil Stadium, which is a short distance away, and stands as a good case study of sport neglect in the county.

The stadium is in dire need of a major renovation to give it a new lease of life and host local football matches that would revive the town's dying football spirit.

The closest the town came alive was during the golden days when defunct Gilgil Telecommunication Industries (GTI) sponsored a football team in the National Super League.

The town is the training ground of National Youth Service (NYS) and is also home to several army barracks, and para-military units such as the Anti-Stock Theft Unit.

The discipline forces organise internal football tournaments and some have competed in county leagues in the past, but they rarely host their matches at the dilapidated stadium. The neglect of the only public sporting facility in Gilgil is visible as you enter the stadium located in the heart of this dusty town.

TURNED INTO GRAZING FIELD

An overgrown grass rings the stadium inside and outside the perimeter wall, a stark reminder of a poorly kept public facility that is crying for a massive renovation.

As you step into the stadium, the wobbling massive metal gate is crying for new coat of paint and a first time visitor would be forgiven to think he or she is entering a thriving hay farm.

Like the rest of neglected stadiums in Kenya, Gilgil Stadium is no exception as it has been turned into a grazing field.

Cattle, sheep and goats have turned the field into their home ground and roam the pitch grazing on the overgrown grass.

The first striking abnormality that you are likely to notice is lack of goal posts as only metal stabs protrude from the ground, and are now used to tether livestock grazing in the six-acre field whose designated land for future expansion and parking has been grabbed from the original 12 acres.

As you move deep into the field, the stadium is not spared effects of deadly coronavirus as the stadium has multiple holes scattered in the poorly kept playing surface. The stadium was once converted into a makeshift open air market as coronavirus pandemic take a toll on sports facilities in Nakuru County.

However, the traders who had moved to the stadium in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, and to enforce rules on social distancing among people, were forced to relocate after it was flooded following a heavy down pour.

But it's not all gloom and doom as the county government has given budding footballers a glimpse of hope as a modern changing room with six toilets and bathrooms and a caretaker's office is now functional.

Area Ward Representative Jane Wangui Ngugi confirmed that the executive has set aside funds to put up a shade in the 2020/21 financial year.

"This year the executive plans to construct a shade and improve drainage at the stadium and has set aside funds in the current financial year and once the budget is approved by the assembly the work will start," said Wangui.