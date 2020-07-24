Zimbabwe: Chigova Set for Polokwane Exit

Zimbabwe international goalkeeper George Chigova appears to be on his way out at relegation threatened South African Premiership side Polokwane City after only agreeing a short term contract extension until the current season ends.

Chigova's initial contract at Polokwane was set to expire at the end of last month but the parties penned a two-month deal to conclude the current season which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The short length of the contract extension suggests the big Warriors goalkeeper's long-term future may lie away from the South African side.

And Chigova is reluctant to think about his future beyond the current season, insisting his sole focus was on helping the team avoid relegation.

"The club wanted me to finish the season with them and that was also my wish. So I signed a two-month extension. The club is happy with me. I have been here for the past five years and I am happy to be here, so I accepted the deal to finish the season here," Chigova said.

"The fact that the club gave me two months shows that they love me. So, I must continue to deliver on the pitch. My main focus is to play the remaining matches and fight to save the club from relegation.

"Regarding the new deal, I don't want to think about it now... It's something I'll entertain at the end of the season."

A product of the famed Aces Youth Academy in Harare, which has produced some of Zimbabwe's finest players, Chigova joined Polokwane from SuperSport United in 2015, having arrived in South Africa from Harare giants Dynamos in 2012.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Polokwane have been good to me. I am enjoying everything here. But football is a game of growth and new opportunities, so let's just see what happens at the end of the season."

Polokwane City occupy the 14th spot on South African Absa Premiership table with 23 points from 24 games. Although the club appears in serious danger of being relegated, Chigova (29) is confident they'll survive the chop.

"Since we resumed training, we've been working very hard to make sure we hit the ground running when we restart games.

"The belief that we'll beat relegation is there," said Chigova who's played 16 league games and conceded 23 times, with three clean sheets this season.

Chigova is one of the two Zimbabwean players at Polokwane City together with forward Walter Musona.