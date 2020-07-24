Kenya: Elijah Manang'oi Apologises, Vows to Fight Suspension

Middle-distance athlete Elijah Manang'oi has apologised to Kenyans, his coach Ben Ouma and fellow athletes after he was provisionally suspended on Thursday for his whereabouts failures.

Manang'oi, who denied engaging in any doping activities, described the suspension by the Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) for having missed three tests as "devastating" as he prepares to clear his name.

"What I can say is each of the missed tests happened during 2019, my case has nothing to do with prohibited substances and I have always competed as a clean athlete," said Manang'oi.

"I know I have let people down in particular my coach and fellow athletes. I also know that no matter what I say here I will be criticized," said Manang'oi explaining that last year was the worst period of his career where an injury impacted everything on and off the track.

Manang'oi, the 2015 World 1,500m and 2018 Continental Cup champion, said he didn't miss the tests intentionally adding that he will be ready to prove it in his defence.

"The facts of the cases are clear in my mind and I am sure there will be a time when it is appropriate to go into more detail. But right now I am focused on compiling a formal response to the AIU so I won't be commenting further," said Manang'oi on his Facebook page.

Manang'oi failed to defend his world 1,500m title in Doha last year owing to a stress fracture on his right leg. That gave his teammate at Rongai Athletics club, Timothy Cheruiyot an opportunity to reign.

Manang'oi was preparing for a comeback in Monaco on August 14 this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Manang'oi, who had not competed since winning the national 1,500m title on August 22 at the Nyayo National Stadium after the stress fracture recurred in training, made a return at the Impossible Games during the Maurie Plant Memorial Race on June 11.

Three other Kenyan distance runners were handed heavy bans and suspension alongside Manang'oi, the 2018 Commonwealth 1,500m champion.

World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal banned Mercy Kibarus for eight years as compatriot Kenneth Kipkemoi got two years ban.

AIU has suspended Patrick Siele for evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, a violation of the Anti-Doping Rules.

Kibarus' ban takes effect from December 5, 2019, for the presence of a prohibited substance in her samples taken in out-of-competition test on September 13, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa and in-competition on September 15, 2019, during the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kibarus had her case backdated to 2015 when she was flagged down for a doping offence but pardoned on appeal but with a stern warning that she would face stiffer penalty if she doped again.

Kibarus becomes the second Kenyan to be handed eight years ban after 2016 Olympic marathon champion Jemimah Sumgong.

Kipkemoi, the 2012 Africa 10,000m champion, who also claimed a silver medal in half marathon during the 2011 Maputo African Games, got two years with effect from February 25 this year for the presence of a prohibited substance, Terbutaline.

The development comes in the wake of long distance runner Wilson Kipsang's four-year ban for his whereabouts failures and providing false evidence.