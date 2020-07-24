Zimbabwe: Turkey Hands Over Hampers to Elderly

23 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi

A number of elderly people at Melfort Old People's Home yesterday received food hampers from the Turkish government through Igel Charity Foundation, so that they can be cushioned from the Covid-19 lockdown challenges.

The donation came at a time when the Melfort Old People's Home was badly in need of food assistance. Administration manager for the place, Mr Daniel Francis, said: "We are grateful for this gesture which comes when we are in serious need, especially in this time of Covid-19 lockdown where movements are restricted and no one would visit us.

"As an old people's home, we do not have enough blankets and clothes for our elderly people, especially in this winter season."

The hampers contained maize meal, cooking, sugar, flour, rice, salt, sugar beans, washing powder and dish washing liquid. Speaking during the donation, Turkish Embassy representative Mr Adam Yidi Wadi, said they were focusing on orphanages and old people's homes since not many potential donors can move around to support such vulnerable members of society.

"We have noted that people are struggling to make-ends-meet during this lockdown. It is a nationwide donation and later today (yesterday) we are going to donate at Hupenyuhutsva Children's Home in Highfield (Harare)," he said.

Mr Wadi said they wanted to provide meat as well to orphanages and old people's home around the country. Another donation is expected today in Waterfalls, Harare, while more donations would be done in Mutoko and other areas.

Read the original article on The Herald.

