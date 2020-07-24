Sudan: Activist - Women Link the Social Fabric in Sudan's Nuba Mountains

Nuba Mountains — Women in the Nuba Mountains have a major role in society and link the social fabric, human rights and women's activist Najwa Mousa said today in an exclusive Interview with Radio Dabanga's programme Kandaka, which focuses on women's interests and gender issues.

A leading member of civil society organisations in the Nuba Mountains, Mousa says that "women face great challenges and walk long distances with a view to linking the social fabric with the disputed parties. Referring to the ongoing Sudan peace talks in the South Sudan capital of Juba, Mousa told Kandaka: "What is happening in Juba will not bring comprehensive and sustainable peace in the country... it is only a return to the failure that accompanied the deposed regime."

'We hope for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace. We appeal to them to benefit from the failed experiences' - Nuba Mountains civil society leader Najwa Mousa

Mousa sent a message to the mediation saying, "We hope for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace. We appeal to them to benefit from the failed experiences... Do not close your eyes to the truth and address the roots ... Look at your experiences in wars, learn from them and remember that you had signed more than 40 treaties and negotiations without bringing true peace".

Underrepresentation of women

On the exclusion of women and their underrepresentation in the transitional government, Mousa said that "women who represent the revolution in the government have nothing to do with women in various parts of Sudan. These women represented in the government have no interest in women's issues in the provinces or the centre of the country.

She added: "Even those who came with Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok to the Nuba Mountains did not listen to women's issues and did not sit with them or listen to their challenges during the war".

Mousa underscores that women in the Nuba Mountains will embark on a full day's march to mediate in settling tribal disputes for peace. "The culture of war added to the strength of women in the Nuba Mountains to defeat the war and establish a culture of community peace."

Mousa laments to Kandaka the plight of Sudanese women in refugee camps in South Sudan who she says "suffer systematic humiliation and violence from rape, killing, and flogging."

She appealed to the transitional government to bring peace for the sake of women and children victims of wars and about security evils in South Kordofan.

2020 National Endowment for Democracy (NED)* award

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today, the Nuba Women for Education and Development Association (NuWEDA), Sudan's Regional Centre for Development and Training (RCDCS),and the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) have been honoured with the 2020 National Endowment for Democracy (NED)* award, in recognition of "working tirelessly to strengthen civil society in Sudan".

