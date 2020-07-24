Namibia: Intelligence Official Replaces ACC Deputy Executive Director

THE government has removed the Anti-Corruption Commission's executive director Hannu Shipena and replaced him with an official from the national intelligence service.

Shipena is transferred to the National Council of Higher Education, Cabinet secretary George Simataa announced today.

Simataa said Tylvas Shilongo - who served as senior general manager at the Namibia Central Intelligence Service - is the new ACC deputy director.

This appointment is among four executive directors transfer.

Shipena has been publicly critical of corruption on social media.