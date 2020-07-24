Nigeria: Silence in the Niger Delta

opinion

Following the mind-boggling revelations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) hearings at the National Assembly, one would have expected, at the very least, a massive outbreak of protests in the region. Unfortunately, the otherwise vociferous activists of the region, who claim to speak on behalf of the people, seem to have now chosen the indignity of silence at a time when their voices should have been loudest.

Perhaps, for many of these tribal entrepreneurs who commercialise the genuine pain of the people living in their communities, they would rather at this time observe "table manners silence" than risk dancing naked in the market square. For others, the lack of a Fulani man in sight to blame, as has been the case in times past, has placed them right in front of a giant mirror, which has now exposed them as the architects of their misfortune.

There has been very little, if any, serious demand for accountability from the region. Why are they not outraged by the brazen corruption and sheer impunity in the NDDC? If the Commission can burn through N81 billion in six months without any visible impact in the region, one can only imagine the level and scale of pillaging that would have taken place over the last decade. But while we lose our cool over the reckless assault on public resources, the shocking docility, and cowering malleability of the most affected people should worry us more.

Think about it. When Rob Blagojevich, a former governor of Illinois, attempted to trade a vacant senate seat in his State (vacated by Barack Obama after winning the 2008 presidential elections) for financial favours, he was impeached by an almost unanimous decision (141-1) of the State senate and later convicted of corruption, with a 14-year jail term. He had not taken a penny of the State's resources, neither had he collected any monetary bribe to nominate the next senator, which was within his powers to do. Yet, he was sentenced to jail for 14 years for soliciting a bribe, after he was caught on wiretap saying, "I've got this thing, and it's f**king golden. I'm just not giving it up for f**king nothing."

And right before us, in our backyard, trillions of naira cannot be accounted for by the NDDC or the Ministry of Niger Delta, and to date, no one has been held to account. No one is demanding that the minister resigns or that the management of the commission is dissolved. No one is leading a protest demanding a special prosecutor to investigate was has become the piggy bank of a set of dubious and corrupt politicians. No group is agitating for a series of reforms that will separate the "goat from the yam", as the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan once alluded.

It does seem like what most Nigerians want is not structural reforms, resource control, or restructuring. What they want is simply a seat at the table. They also want to feed from the nation's lean resources and oppress the weak and poor in their communities. Otherwise, isn't it funny that only last week, the Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs and the Movement for the Development of Itsekiri Oil/Gas Producing Communities addressed a press conference, through which they were vehemently accusing the federal government of marginalising them and their communities?

The people of the Niger Delta must wean themselves off these profiteers and demand accountability from their leaders through mass action. Otherwise, the entire region will be lost in the bellies of a few greedy politicians, self-acclaimed statesmen, and professional activists.

One of the women who spoke after the leader of the group had read a written speech, threatened the nation in the following words: "what is happening with Boko Haram is child's play, we will destroy everything. We will burn down the nation. We will destroy the economy of this nation." Unsurprisingly, no one has presently heard her voice, nor has she threatened to burn down the houses of the politicians who have been in the eye of this corruption storm.

I understand that those involved in the mindless stealing are "their people" but they have simply lost the moral ground to speak on behalf of the voiceless Niger Deltans. The people of the Niger Delta must wean themselves off these profiteers and demand accountability from their leaders through mass action. Otherwise, the entire region will be lost in the bellies of a few greedy politicians, self-acclaimed statesmen, and professional activists.

Ayodele Adio, a communication strategist, writes from Lagos.