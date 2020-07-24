Namibia: Erongo Covid-19 Test Backlog At 1,500

The Erongo region has a backlog of 1 500 coronavirus tests that need to be done.

This was revealed by information and technology minister Peya Mushelenga on Thursday, when he said the Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Social Services to fast-track the testing of coronavirus samples.

The Cabinet also decided the ministry should engage private service providers to assist with the testing of samples, Mushelenga said.

He also said the Cabinet has directed the health ministry to engage the Public Service Commission to expedite the recruitment of additional health personnel to assist with the country's Covid-19 response.

The health ministry is expected to consult the Erongo Regional Council as well to identify more quarantine and isolation facilities to accommodate the increasing number of suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases in Erongo.

"Cabinet took note that active case search is yielding results, as more asymptomatic cases are identified, [and] contacts traced and quarantined to curb the further spread of Covid-19. Multiple rapid-response and special support teams and additional human resources have been deployed to the Erongo region," Mushelenga said.

The cabinet has further directed the health ministry to prioritise the testing of members of the security forces to enable them to return to work from quarantine facilities.

Mushelenga also said the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to provide 45 vehicles that were not yet delivered to the security forces from a total number of 174 vehicles initially requested.

Additionally, other government offices have been directed to urgently make available another 45 vehicles from their fleets to the security forces.

"Cabinet directed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to approach Treasury for additional funding amounting to N$23 million for the Covid-19 operations," Mushelenga added.