Nigeria: Reps Declare Suspension of NSITF Management Illegal

The House of Representatives has declared as illegal, the procedure leading to the suspension of the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). The lawmakers said the suspension was in breach of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act.

The lawmakers made this known on Thursday during plenary while considering a 'Report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Need to Investigate the Arbitrary Breach of Presidential Directives on the Suspension of Top Management and Executive Committee Members of NSITF and Other Government Agencies by Ministers.'

Mr Ngige had on July 2 approved the immediate and indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSITF, Adebayo Somefun, and some members of his executive.

He accused them of allegedly lavishing N3.4 billion on "non-existent" staff training split into about 196 different consultancy contracts in order to evade the Ministerial Tenders Board and Federal Executive Council approvals.

The suspension came a month after the Secretary to the Government of the Federation's (SGF) restrained cabinet ministers from removing heads of agencies and parastatals they supervise.

On this premise, the lawmakers set up an ad-hoc commitee headed by Miriam Onuoha to investigate the flouting of the directive by ministers.

While adopting the report of the ad-hoc committee, the lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari, through the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to reinstate the officials and ensure that due process is observed in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund Act, and the Circular (Ref No: SGF/OP/l.S.3/T/163).

PREMIUM TIMES reported the circular titled 'Approved Disciplinary Procedure Against Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agency and Departments.'

In it, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said ministers no longer have the powers to remove heads of agencies under their ministries. He listed the procedure to deal with erring officials including investigation of the allegations against them by the boards of such agencies.

Despite the circular, however, Mr Ngige suspended the NSITF officials. The minister said he received President Buhari's permission to suspend the officials.

The suspended officials affected by the resolution are Adebayo Somefun - Managing Director (Chief Executive), Kemi Nelson - Executive Director (Operations), Tijani Suleiman-Darazo - Executive Director (Admin), Jasper Azuatalam - Executive Director and Olumide Olusegun Bashorun NSITF - General Manager (Admin).

Others are Lawan Tahir NSITF - General Manager (Finance), Chris Esedebe NSITF - General Manager (Claims), Oludotun Adegbite NSITF - Deputy General Manager (investment), Emmanuel Sike- Enyinnaya - Deputy General Manager (Finance), Dorothy Tukura - Deputy General Manager (Training) and Olutoyin Arokoyo - Deputy General Manager (Legal).

The directive also affects Victoria Anyatuga - Asst. General Manager (Audits) and Abdul-Rasheed Lawal (BPP) - Deputy Director (Procurement).

The lawmakers also urged the Minister of Power to review disciplinary action against the chief executives of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, had ordered removal of the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed and that of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), Marylin Amobi.

The duo were removed from office separately by the minister.

While Mr. Mohammed was removed in May, 2020, Ms Amobi was removed in June in the same year.