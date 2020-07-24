Malawi: Minister Roy Kachale Blames Covid for Unkempt Long Hair

23 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Industry minister Roy Kachale has surprised many people after he responded to an observation on Facebook that he should comb his hair.

Taking up on the same social media platform, Kachale said Covid-19 situation prevents him from going to barbershop regularly.

"Someone mentioned that I should comb my hair. I don't know what that has got to do with the work that I am doing, but I will answer that question.

"I am unaccustomed to keeping long hair, but because of the covid situation, I am unable to go to the barbershop as often as I would like, therefore you will find that at times my hair is unkempt because of that," he said.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Kachale into the cabinet amid concerns that former president Joyce Banda, a powerful Tonse Alliance official, bulldozed her son into the cabinet.

Kachale is the vice president of the Peoples Party, whose founder and president is his mother, Banda.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

