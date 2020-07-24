Namibia: Schoolgoing Children Stuck At Walvis Bay May Leave

School pupils and teachers locked down at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis may leave those local authority areas to return to their respective regions for face-to-face lessons provided they undergo a coronavirus test and are quarantined.

This comes after the government approved the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning for the three coastal towns.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga on Thursday said schools at the three Erongo towns would resume face-to-face lessons in accordance with Covid-19 health protocols.

"Cabinet directed that measures be put in place at schools to prevent infections among learners in the three restricted local authorities," Mushelenga said during a briefing on the latest Cabinet decisions.

He said the Cabinet directed the education, arts and culture ministry, in consultation with the works and transport ministry and the finance ministry, to ensure infrastructure is in place to facilitate the re-opening of schools currently not meeting Covid-19 health protocols.

He also said the Cabinet has directed the home affairs, immigration and safety and security ministry to strictly issue travel permits only for medical emergencies and the provision of essential services to and from the three local authority areas.