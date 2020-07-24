Namibia: Schoolgoing Children Stuck At Walvis Bay May Leave

23 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

School pupils and teachers locked down at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis may leave those local authority areas to return to their respective regions for face-to-face lessons provided they undergo a coronavirus test and are quarantined.

This comes after the government approved the resumption of face-to-face teaching and learning for the three coastal towns.

Information minister Peya Mushelenga on Thursday said schools at the three Erongo towns would resume face-to-face lessons in accordance with Covid-19 health protocols.

"Cabinet directed that measures be put in place at schools to prevent infections among learners in the three restricted local authorities," Mushelenga said during a briefing on the latest Cabinet decisions.

He said the Cabinet directed the education, arts and culture ministry, in consultation with the works and transport ministry and the finance ministry, to ensure infrastructure is in place to facilitate the re-opening of schools currently not meeting Covid-19 health protocols.

He also said the Cabinet has directed the home affairs, immigration and safety and security ministry to strictly issue travel permits only for medical emergencies and the provision of essential services to and from the three local authority areas.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.