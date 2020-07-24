Angola: UN Official Commends Relations With Angola

Luanda — Resident coordinator of the United Nations System in Angola Paolo Balladelli Tuesday in Luanda described the relations between Angola and his organisation as excellent.

In his Interview with Angola Public Television (TPA), Balladelli said there was a joint cooperation framework with the Angolan Government and its partners, aligned with the priorities of the National Development Plan.

The UN diplomat said that cooperation enabled the parties to identify priority areas, which includes the mobilisation of resources to promote agriculture and fisheries.

The commitment to the two sectors will allow Angolan families and small companies to have access to productivity and trade, through bank credit, said Paolo Balladelli, who is at the end of his term.

The official stated that in this task, they count on the partnership of the World and African Development Banks for the mobilisation of the national economy, in the municipalities and communities.

In the internal domain, the diplomat praised the government's commitment to fight against corruption and other practices harmful to society.

The UN official requested the support of the international partners to speed up this task, stressing that UNDP is working with the Angolan authorities in this area.

He also announced plans for setting up an Office to Fight Against Drug Crimes in the country this year.

The diplomat also stressed the Integrated Programme for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) and UN agencies' investment in the southern region of the country to halt the effects of climate change.

Meanwhile, he announced the management of an emergency project underway in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla, Cuando Cubando and Namibe, estimated at USD 10 million.

The official also praised Angola's adherence to United Nations on Human Rights, saying that the country has experience due to the civil war and the recent economic crisis it has experienced.

Paolo Balladelli praised Angola's role in mediating conflicts, particularly in the Great Lakes Region, stressing that the country worked hard toward the search of peace.

The UN official also encouraged Angola to pursue its internal effort to raise its representation in the international organisations.