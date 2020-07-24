Malawi's Capital Hill in Lockdown for Covid-19 Disinfection

23 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Capital Hill, the seat of Malawi government in Lilongwe, has been shut down due to Covid-19 threat and civil servants are being asked to stay away from their offices.

Deputy chief secretary to the government Janet Banda says the shut down from Friday is to enable the disinfection of government offices following cases of the virus pandemic in some offices.

"Consequently, all civil servants will be required to work from home on Friday, July 24, 2020 afternoon since Capital Hill offices will be closed for disinfection," he says.

Banda says all civil servants who are providing essential services Covid-19 will return to Capital Hill on July 27.

She says all Covid-19 preventive measures will apply to the civil servants who will be returning to work at Capital Hill.

Malawi has so far recorded over 3 150 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 73 deaths and 1 256 recoveries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.