Sudan Signs the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

A mini ceremonial ceremony was organized, Wednesday, for the signing of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by the Government of the Sudan.

Ambassador, Omar Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq, The permanent representative to the United Nations in New York ,Ambassador, Omar Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq,, signed the treaty in the presence of. David Nanopoulos, Acting Head of the Division of the Legal Affairs of the United Nations.

Notably, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) It is the first international convention to legally enforce a comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons; with the aim of moving towards the total elimination of these weapons.