Sudan Signs the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

23 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

A mini ceremonial ceremony was organized, Wednesday, for the signing of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by the Government of the Sudan.

Ambassador, Omar Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq, The permanent representative to the United Nations in New York ,Ambassador, Omar Muhammad Ahmed Siddiq,, signed the treaty in the presence of. David Nanopoulos, Acting Head of the Division of the Legal Affairs of the United Nations.

Notably, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) It is the first international convention to legally enforce a comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons; with the aim of moving towards the total elimination of these weapons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Bobi Wine Launches New Party for Uganda

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.