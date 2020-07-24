Sudan: Acting FM Receives Swedish Ambassador

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamaredeen Ismail received, Thursday, at his office, the Swedish Ambassador to Khartoum on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

The FM expressed Sudan's appreciation to Sweden for the extending the political, economic and development support to the transitional government in Sudan , as well as, the medical and humanitarian support to combat COVID-19 in the country.

He called on Sweden to continue its support to Sudan through the European Union and strengthen the relations in different fields, besides, holding the Political Consultation Committee between the two countries.